Police pull over a car and oranges comes tumbling out

(CNN) Take a look at this photo.

Yes, that's a car crammed to the hilt with oranges.

Police in Seville, Spain, came across the bizarre scene when they pulled over two cars after a short chase.

According to Europa Press, officers suspected something wasn't quite right when they saw the cars driving very close together.

When they tried to pull the cars over, they took off. A short chase through a dirt road followed, the news agency reported.

Read More