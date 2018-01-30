Moscow (CNN) The US Treasury Department late Monday released a list of Russians with close ties to the Kremlin, a measure required under a law called the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

The Trump administration has stressed it is "not a sanctions list." But the report reads like a Who's Who of the top echelons of Russian politics and business: It includes top-ranking government officials and 96 oligarchs with a net worth of $1 billion or more.

CAATSA, passed with a veto-proof majority by Congress in late July, is meant in part to punish Russia for alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election. And the so-called "oligarchs list" mandated by the law has already sent ripples of anxiety through Russia's business elite.

In late December, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with oligarchs, the second such meeting since the passage of the law. The Kremlin outlined measures to reassure anxious Russian business figures, including government bonds denominated in foreign currency to encourage the return of Russian capital from offshore.

"The White House has signaled it has no plans to use the list -- but, as we have seen previously, if Congress wants to press it they can," said Chris Weafer, senior partner at Macro-Advisory Ltd. "Unlike the Oscars, those on this list will hope their name is not drawn out of any envelopes ... ever."

