(CNN) Actor Mark Salling, best known for his role as Noah "Puck" Puckerman on Fox's musical comedy-drama "Glee," has died, according to his attorney. He was 35.

"I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning," attorney Michael Proctor said in a statement to CNN. "Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment."

Los Angeles Police tell CNN they were called to investigate a report of a death in a wooded area near Tujunga at 8:50 am local time on Tuesday morning but could not confirm any further information.

Salling was indicted in May 2016 on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and was scheduled for sentencing March 7.

