Kim Kardashian claps back at Lindsay Lohan

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds When Lindsay Lohan, right, said in January 2018 that she was confused by Kim Kardashian West's new hairstyle, the TV reality star clapped back with "You know what's confusing..... Your sudden foreign accent." Hide Caption 1 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds In November 2017, stylist Clinton Kelly tweeted a photo showing that his former "What Not to Wear" costar Stacy London had blocked him on Twitter. In January 2018 she posted on Instagram that after reflecting on forgiveness, she had unblocked a group of people. Hide Caption 2 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Hip hop stars Kid Cudi and Kanye West used to be cool, but not so much in 2016. Kid Cudi called West out in a series of tweets in September of that year and West offered a scathing response during one of his concerts. the pair have reportedly made up since then. Hide Caption 3 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Singers Monica and Brandy reunited in 2012 for a new song, "It All Belongs To Me." Their original duet, 1998's "The Boy Is Mine" won them a Grammy. In September 2016 it was reported that the pair were on the outs. Hide Caption 4 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds In 2016, T aylor Swift took issue with Kim Kardashian saying that Swift knew that Kanye West would refer to her by a derogatory word in his song "Famous." Hide Caption 5 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Rapper Azealia Banks and Disney child star Skai Jackson got into a heated exchange on Twitter in May 2016 after Banks tweeted some derogatory remarks about singer Zayn Malik. Hide Caption 6 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Musician John Legend was not having it in March 2016 when Donald Trump Jr. said demonstrators at a Chicago campaign rally for his father could not explain what they were protesting. "I think they were protesting your racist father. This isn't complicated," Legend said on Twitter. A Trump supporter on Twitter said Legend has "no education," to which Legend replied, "the Donalds and I graduated from the same University, funny enough," referring to the University of Pennsylvania. Hide Caption 7 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Fans were upset when Miley Cyrus posted some unflattering photos of "Full House" star Jodie Sweetin from her partying days. Sweetin took the high road, saying, "I don't pay attention to negative stuff." Hide Caption 8 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Reality star Kim Kardashian didn't take too kindly to Bette Midler criticizing her for posting a nude selfie in March 2016. Midler tweeted, "If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera," and Kardashian responded by accusing the actress of trying to be a "fake friend." Hide Caption 9 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Kanye West and Taylor Swift had a renewal of their feud after his mention of her in one of his songs . In the song "Famous," West crooned, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. / Why? I made that b***h famous." Swift fans reacted quickly. Hide Caption 10 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds West went in on fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa in a series of tweets in January 2016, after Khalifa was critical of the title of West's new project. West l ater deleted several of the tweets. Hide Caption 11 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Actress Vivica A. Fox set it off in November when she appeared on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" and implied to host Andy Cohen that her former love interest 50 Cent might be gay. She went on to say that he's not but that some of his actions gave her pause. The rapper responded with a few profane Instagram posts. Hide Caption 12 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds It seems like Khloe Kardashian, left, didn't appreciate Amy Schumer joking about her weight loss during an "SNL" monologue. Kardashian tweeted, "No need 2 tear down others just 2 make urself feel bigger. It actually makes u quite small." Hide Caption 13 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds TVLine reported that Julianna Margulies, left, and Archie Panjabi did not actually film their final scene together on the "Good Wife." According to the site, body doubles and special effects were used to create the scene. There have long been rumors of tension between the pair on the set of the hit CBS drama. Hide Caption 14 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Actor Sean Penn filed a defamation lawsuit against "Empire" creator Lee Daniels, alleging that in Daniels' recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Penn was falsely accused of hitting women by being likened to "Empire" star Terrence Howard. Hide Caption 15 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Rapper Meek Mill, right, started a Twitter spat in 2015, claiming that Drake doesn't write his own raps Hide Caption 16 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Taylor Swift, left, and Nicki Minaj went at it on Twitter after the pop singer took offense at the rapper's comments about her exclusion from video of the year nominees at the MTV Video Music Awards. And as if it that wasn't enough, Katy Perry seemed to weigh in as well. Hide Caption 17 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Iggy Azalea, left, and Britney Spears were chummy at the Billboard Music Awards a few years back, but there were reports they were at odds over the lack of success of their single "Pretty Girls." Hide Caption 18 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's former girlfriends Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, left, and Holly Madison argued over Madison's portrayal of their former life at the Playboy Mansion in her new book. Hide Caption 19 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Rappers Dwayne "Lil Wayne" Carter, left, and Bryan "Birdman" Williams were once the father and son of Cash Money Records. But in 2015 the pair became embroiled in a $51 million dollar court battle over Carter's contract and the delayed release of "Tha Carter V." Hide Caption 20 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj shared the judges' table during season 12 of "American Idol," and they bickered all season. "Let's just say I don't think they had any intentions for us to have a good experience doing that show," Carey reflected in a recent interview on Australian radio. "Pitting two females against each other wasn't cool." Hide Caption 21 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds When it comes to feuds, you could probably pair Azealia Banks up with any number of people -- particularly Iggy Azalea, with whom she's exchanged many angry tweets . But in the April 2015 issue of Playboy, Banks added some targets, saying Pharrell and Kendrick Lamar engage in "nonthreatening black man s**t" and adding that she hates "everything" about the United States. Hide Caption 22 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds It seems that not everyone loves Jennifer Lawrence, left. In talking about some of her fellow actresses to V Magazine, Chloe Sevigny said , "Jennifer Lawrence, I find annoying. Too crass." Wow. Hide Caption 23 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Onetime friends Denise Richards and Heather Locklear hit a major impasse after the former started dating the latter's ex, Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora. In interviews, Richards denied that she and Locklear were still friends at the time she began seeing Sambora. Hide Caption 25 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Kanye West gave Jimmy Kimmel the rap feud he's always wanted. After Kimmel poked fun at West's interview with the BBC -- in which the entertainer called himself the No. 1 rock star on the planet -- West went to Twitter to air his profane grievances (in all caps, of course). The two later made amends with a televised sitdown. Hide Caption 26 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds It's a case of he said/she said/he said. Eminem set it off after he claimed to have had a torrid dating relationship with singer Mariah Carey, who denied it. Her then husband, Nick Cannon, even offered to defend her honor by meeting the rapper in the ring. Hide Caption 27 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Oprah Winfrey was reportedly annoyed by David Letterman's constant joking references to her name when he hosted the Academy Awards in 1995. The late-night talk-show host told "The Daily Show's" Jon Stewart he had also once played a practical joke on Winfrey, convincing a waiter that she had agreed to pick up his tab. They have since made peace. Hide Caption 28 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Tom Cruise got on Brooke Shields' bad side by decrying her use of medication to treat postpartum depression. Shields responded with an op-ed in The New York Times, and Cruise later apologized for his remarks. Hide Caption 29 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie helped to coin the term "frenemies" after their very public bust-up in 2004. The former "Simple Life" co-stars went on to make up two years later. Hide Caption 30 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds It appears that rapper Lil' Kim has not taken too kindly to what she views as Nicki Minaj's lack of respect and similar style with the colored wigs and sexually explicit lyrics. The pair have traded insults all over the media. Hide Caption 31 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Kanye West and Taylor Swift had one of the greatest celeb feuds of all time. The rapper famously grabbed the singer's mic at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. He later apologized, and she seemed to accept his apology via her song "Innocent." Hide Caption 32 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Model Amber Rose served it up to reality Khloe Kardashian on Twitter after Kardashian criticized her for talking about Kardashian's younger sister Kylie Jenner during an interview. Let's just say the word "hoe" was used. Hide Caption 33 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Abigail Breslin's big music debut did not go over well with fans of Australian boy band 5 Seconds of Summer. In a song called "You Suck," the actress sings about the wrongdoings of unnamed prior loves; judging from some of the lyrics, 5SOS fans inferred that Breslin was taking aim at 5SOS singer Michael Clifford. They retaliated with a series of mean tweets under the hashtag #AbigailYouTried. Hide Caption 34 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds In a recent interview with the Telegraph , Bette Midler criticized Ariana Grande's pop act as being needlessly sexy, calling it "terrible," "ridiculous" and "silly." When Grande heard about it, she called Midler out for being hypocritical. It wasn't long before Midler bowed out of the fight, tweeting, "all I can say is, 'Spoken like a reformed old whore! She does have a beautiful voice, on a couch or off.' " Hide Caption 35 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Lorde is not the kind of girl to stand idly by while someone picks on her friends. When DJ/producer Diplo teased Taylor Swift about her backside, Lorde jumped in with a fiery comeback. Hide Caption 36 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds When Chris Brown learned what "The Real" co-hosts Adrienne Bailon and Tamar Braxton had to say about his relationship with Karrueche Tran, the singer defended his (then) girlfriend in a social media tirade. Among other things, Brown criticized Bailon as being an "ole trout mouth" and labeled Braxton as "Muppet Face." Hide Caption 37 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright did not let Conan O'Brien get away with tweeting that he was going as "Slutty Madeleine Albright" for Halloween. She came right back at him with a hilarious response. Hide Caption 38 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Add Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, right, to the list of musicians unimpressed with U2's attempt to give away an album on iTunes. Carney told The Seattle Times that he believes the band, fronted by Bono, "devalued their music completely" by offering the new release "Songs of Innocence" as a free download to iTunes subscribers. Hide Caption 39 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Sharon Osbourne is also not a fan of U2's giveaway. The TV personality took the group and Bono to task in September 2014 for releasing a free album via iTunes. She called their music "mediocre" and the group "middle-age political groupies." Hide Caption 40 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Snoop Dogg and Iggy Azalea also battled in a very public way. After Snoop made fun of Iggy's appearance on social media , the "Fancy" rapper responded with confusion, saying that she didn't understand why Snoop would be "supportive to my face but another way on your Instagram." Hide Caption 41 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds It seems Martha Stewart isn't the biggest fan of Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, GOOP, but Paltrow isn't bothered. After Stewart commented in an interview that Paltrow "just needs to be quiet" and not try "to be Martha Stewart," Paltrow took it as a compliment. "I'm so psyched that she sees us as competition," the actress said in October. Hide Caption 42 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds A recent TMZ video appeared to show actor Orlando Bloom and pop singer Justin Bieber having an altercation at a bar in Ibiza, Spain, but neither star has commented on the report. That hasn't stopped the world from imagining that these two had a heated throwdown. Hide Caption 45 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Kim Kardashian didn't mention actress Adrienne Bailon by name when she went on a Twitter rant last July, but it was pretty obvious whom she was speaking of. Bailon, who used to date Kim's brother Rob, spoke ill of the past relationship in a magazine interview. Kim then tweeted, "Funny how she says being with a Kardashian hurt her career yet the only reason she has this article is bc she is talking about a Kardashian ... So sad when people try to kick my brother when he is down #FamilyForever." Hide Caption 46 of 48

Photos: Biggest celebrity feuds Freddie Prinze Jr. worked with Kiefer Sutherland on the Fox series "24" in 2010 and said his experience with the actor was so horrible, he wanted to quit acting. Yet while Prinze called Sutherland "the most unprofessional dude in the world," Sutherland responded via his rep that he enjoyed working with his former co-star. Hide Caption 47 of 48