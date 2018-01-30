Kim Kardashian claps back at Lindsay Lohan

Story highlights Reality star unveils Bo Derek-like cornrows in photos on social media

She has a withering response to Lindsay Lohan's "confused" reaction

(CNN) Kim Kardashian West is not here for Lindsay Lohan's opinions about her hair.

The TV reality star-mogul debuted several images on social media Monday sporting Bo Derek-like cornrows.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 5:38pm PST

Blogger Perez Hilton posted one of the photos, and Lohan responded in the comments, "I'm confused."

Kardashian West then hopped in and said, "You know what's confusing..... Your sudden foreign accent."

There was much speculation in 2016 about Lohan speaking with an odd, unidentifiable accent when she opened a nightclub in Greece.

Read More