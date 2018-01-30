Story highlights Grammy head released statement Tuesday

Pink and others tweeted backlash

(CNN) The head of the Recording Academy has clarified his comments about women in the music industry.

After #GrammysSoMale trended during Sunday's awards ceremony in reference to the dearth of female winners, Recording Academy President and Chief Executive Officer Neil Portnow was asked by Variety about the underrepresentation.

"It has to begin with... women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level," he said. "[They need] to step up because I think they would be welcome."

Pink, who performed at the Grammy Awards, had some thoughts on that suggestion.

Read More