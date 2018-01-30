Alleged Kim Jong Nam killer was hired for 'Japanese prank show'

(CNN) One of the two women accused of murdering Kim Jong Nam, the exiled brother of North Korea's leader, was hired to take part in what she believed to be a Japanese prank show in the weeks prior to his death, a Malaysian court heard Tuesday.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah was paid $102 (RM400) in January 2017 to perform a series of pranks outside a Malaysian mall for what she was told was a Japanese YouTube show, investigating officer Asst Supt Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz revealed under cross examination.

Malaysian authorities allege that Siti Aisyah, along with 29-year-old Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huong, were trained by North Korean agents to surreptitiously swab Kim's face with VX nerve agent, a powerful chemical weapon that kills by sending the nervous system into overdrive. North Korea vehemently denies this.

Indonesian national Siti Aisyah (R) is escorted by Malaysia police to court in Kuala Lumpur on January 22.

Both women have always maintained through lawyers and relatives they thought they were smearing baby oil on the face of the older man.

