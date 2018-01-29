4 killed in Pennsylvania car wash shooting

Story highlights Police find four victims and two injured people

Suspect not expected to survive, police say

(CNN) Four people, who were all in their 20s, were shot and killed Sunday at a southern Pennsylvania car wash.

The shooting happened about 3 a.m. ET in the village of Melcroft, 42 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Officers found four bodies and two injured people -- including the suspected gunman, identified as Timothy Smith, 28.

Smith isn't expected to survive after a gunshot wound to his head, officials said.

"It is a possibility that the gunshot wound to Smith was self-inflicted, however that determination has not been made at this point," according to the police report.

Smith was wearing a body armor carrier without the ballistic panels inserted. He had several magazines of ammunition and three firearms -- an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, 9 mm handgun and .308-caliber rifle, police said.

