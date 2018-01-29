An iconic rock on Michigan State's campus is covered with the names of Larry Nassar's victims

(CNN) The boulder is known simply as "The Rock" and it's a fixture on the campus of Michigan State University.

It's a constantly changing billboard . Students leave everything from birthday greetings to political messages, one layer of paint at a time.

Students painted the boulder white, along with the words "THANK YOU" in teal, and a heart.

They also hand-painted the names of more than 150 women who accused Nassar of abusing them.

Read More