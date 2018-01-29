Detroit police mourn officer who dies days after being shot

(CNN) Detroit police officer Glenn Doss Jr. died Sunday, four days after he was shot while responding to a domestic violence call, the department said.

Doss, a two-year veteran of the department, was hailed by his employer as "a true hero."

"He will always be remembered for his bravery and dedication of service to the Detroit Police Department and the residents of the City of Detroit," police said in a statement via Facebook.

Today we lost a Hero, Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss, Jr., will forever be remembered for his dedication, commitment and sacrifice to the Detroit Police Department and the residents of the city of Detroit. pic.twitter.com/qIbFDKOBWa — Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) January 29, 2018

The suspect's daughter had called Wednesday evening to say that her father was having a mental breakdown. Doss was shot twice by the suspect, police said.

The 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody not long after the shooting.

