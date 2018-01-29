Sydney Sevens: Double delight for Australia as women make history

Story highlights Australia makes history in Sydney

Women don't concede all tournament

Men also victorious on home soil

(CNN) Six games, six wins, 35 tries and no points conceded.

Australia's women made rugby sevens history in Syndey this weekend as the first side not to concede any points during a tournament.

A 31-0 win over New Zealand in the final ensured Australia backed up victory in Dubai to take a commanding 10-point lead at the top of the overall standings.

"It was a fantastic way to finish the tournament here in Sydney in front of our home crowd especially as New Zealand are so tough to beat," said Charlotte Caslick, who was awarded Player of the Final and now has 10 tries for the season.

"Our coach Tim Walsh wanted a better defensive effort in this tournament as it was not up to par last year, so we have worked really hard on it and we finished without conceding a try which is awesome."