Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Roger Federer wipes away tears after winning the Australian Open on Sunday, January 28. Federer defeated Marin Cilic, left, in five sets to win his 20th Grand Slam singles title. No man has won more. Hide Caption 1 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Czech skier Krystof Kryzl crashes during a giant slalom race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, January 28. Kryzl injured his knee in the crash and will miss out on the Olympics next month. Hide Caption 2 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos From left, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones and Jim Thome pose for a photo after they were introduced as the newest class of the Baseball Hall of Fame on Thursday, January 25. Hide Caption 3 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Metz forward Emmanuel Riviere, right, and Nice defender Racine Coly compete for the ball during a French league soccer match on Saturday, January 27. Hide Caption 4 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Caroline Wozniacki falls to the ground after winning the Australian Open title on Saturday, January 27. It is the first major title for Wozniacki, who defeated Simona Halep in a three-set final that lasted nearly three hours. Hide Caption 5 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Tiger Woods plays a shot during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday, January 27. Woods finished tied for 23rd in the tournament, which was his first PGA Tour event in a year. Hide Caption 6 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Goalie Henrik Lundqvist watches a puck go behind him during the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday, January 28. Hide Caption 7 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Paul Dunne looks at his ball, which was plugged deep in the face of a greenside bunker during the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Friday, January 26. Hide Caption 8 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Iouri Podladtchikov catches some air during the X Games' halfpipe final on Sunday, January 28. But the Swiss snowboarder, who won an Olympic gold medal in 2014, crashed face-first during his run and had to be stretchered away. He suffered a broken nose. Hide Caption 9 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Golden State guard Stephen Curry avoids New York center Enes Kanter as he rises for a shot on Tuesday, January 23. Curry scored 32 points in the Warriors' 123-112 victory. Hide Caption 10 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Some rugby fans wear costumes as they take in a Sydney Sevens match between England and Papua New Guinea on Saturday, January 27. Hide Caption 11 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Athletes ski in Seefeld, Austria, during a Nordic-combined competition on Sunday, January 28. Hide Caption 12 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Cristiano Ronaldo's face is patched up during a training session in Madrid on Friday, January 26. The Real Madrid superstar got injured when he headed in a goal the weekend before. Hide Caption 13 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Bobby Green celebrates his victory at a UFC event in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, January 27. Green won a unanimous decision over Erik Koch. Hide Caption 14 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Nick Scholfield falls off his horse, De Rasher Counter, during a hurdles race in Cheltenham, England, on Saturday, January 27. Hide Caption 15 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Fans watch Grigor Dimitrov play a backhand during an Australian Open quarterfinal match on Tuesday, January 23. Hide Caption 16 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh, bottom, checks Anaheim center Adam Henrique during an NHL game on Tuesday, January 23. Hide Caption 17 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Swedish skier Frida Hansdotter clears a gate during a World Cup race in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Saturday, January 27. Hide Caption 18 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Chelsea defender Gary Cahill collides with teammate N'Golo Kante and goes airborne during an FA Cup match in London on Sunday, January 28. Hide Caption 19 of 21

Photos: What a shot! 21 amazing sports photos Players from Utah and Arizona State compete for a loose ball during a college basketball game in Tempe, Arizona, on Thursday, January 25. Hide Caption 20 of 21