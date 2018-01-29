Story highlights David Beckham awarded Miami MLS franchise

(CNN) After years of wrangling and complications over potential stadium sites, David Beckham has finally been awarded a Major League Soccer franchise in Miami, Florida.

The former Manchester United and LA Galaxy star appeared alongside MLS commissioner, Don Garber, at the Adrienne Arsht Center Monday where it was announced that the league's 25th franchise would be based in the city.

"Our mission to bring an MLS club to Miami is now complete, and we are deeply satisfied, grateful and excited," Beckham said in a statement released by the MLS.

Garber added that the league was "committed to bringing Miami the elite-level soccer team, stadium and fan experience it richly deserves."

The Beckham franchise will be backed by Cuban-American businessmen Jorge and Jose Mas, CEO of Sprint Corporation Marcelo Claure, entertainment producer Simon Fuller and the founder of Japanese telecommunications firm SoftBank, Masayoshi Son.

