Trump's false claims about the polar ice caps

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, falsely claimed that the polar ice caps which have been melting at historic rates were in fact "setting records" for how much they aren't melting.

The claim is contradicted by hosts of scientists and Trump's own administration, but the President's efforts to downplay the impact of climate change follow his previously stated views that the science around the warming is a "con job" and a "myth."

"Do you believe in climate change," Morgan asked Trump in Davos, Switzerland, earlier this month. "Do you think it exists?"

Trump responded by arguing that climate change is cyclical, but added, "The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but they're setting records, OK? They're at a record level."

Multiple White House officials did not respond to questions about what Trump was referring to or whether the President wanted to correct his claim.

