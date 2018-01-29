Story highlights Previous responding speakers include several failed presidential candidates

Massachusetts Rep. Joseph Kennedy III is giving this year's rebuttal to Trump

Washington (CNN) Massachusetts Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, a potential rising star in the Democratic Party, will get a huge platform and a plum political assignment when he delivers the response to President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

It's a role that brings with it high expectations and, for a few years, seemed to leave young politicians with a bit of bad luck.

Long dubbed the "curse" of the State of the Union response, lawmakers tasked with following the grandiose speech from the President have struggled to counter with the same gravitas, and some seem to have jinxed their own political aspirations down the road.

Four of them ran for national office just in the 2016 election but came up empty.

However, in more immediate memory, Cathy McMorris Rodgers (2014) still holds her leadership slot in the House, Joni Ernst (2015) holds her Senate seat and Nikki Haley (2016) now serves as US ambassador to the United Nations. Paul Ryan (2011) followed his response with failure on the national stage but has since rebounded nicely. Two responders — Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton — did eventually give their own State of the Union addresses as president.

