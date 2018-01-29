Watch CNN's live special coverage of the State of the Union address starting at 7 p.m. ET

Washington (CNN) On Tuesday, President Donald Trump will speak to Congress and the American people in his first official State of the Union address. Here is everything you need to know about the annual remarks.

History

The concept for a State of the Union address is enshrined in Article II, Section 3, Clause I of the Constitution, which states that the president "shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient."

According to the National Archives , George Washington first gave his "annual message" to Congress on January 8, 1790, in the Senate Chamber of Federal Hall in New York City -- which was then the temporary seat of government.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt seated in front of a number of television and radio station microphones, circa 1940s.

The third president, Thomas Jefferson, broke with his predecessors for his State of the Union address, electing to deliver his message in writing. Jefferson set a precedent that lasted for more than 100 years, until President Woodrow Wilson spoke in person to a joint session of Congress in 1913, according to the Archives.