US expected to proceed with Russia sanctions that 'name and shame' companies

Washington (CNN) The US Treasury Department plans to take the next step on Russia sanctions established following interference in the 2016 election on Monday and issue what's expected to be a "name and shame" list of companies and individuals that will be sanctioned for doing businesses with blacklisted Russian entities.

"The Department of Treasury does plan to act today to issue a report and take this process the next step forward," White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah told CNN's "New Day" Monday morning.

A White House official told CNN later Monday morning that their expectation is that the report will list individuals who might be in violation.

The sanctions were mandated by Congress in a bill passed last year. Trump called the legislation , which passed nearly unanimously in Congress, "seriously flawed" when he signed it in August, adding that it "encroaches on the executive branch's authority to negotiate."

The administration missed its first deadline on October 1 to issue guidance on which Russian entities in the military and intelligence sectors should be subject to sanctions. The State Department was almost a month late on that -- perhaps because Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had eliminated the office that oversees sanctions and moved all that work to the deputy director in his policy planning bureau -- but they finally named names on October 26.

Read More