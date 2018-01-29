Programming note: Watch "New Day" and "CNN Newsroom" each Friday to see inspiring stories of officers going above and Watch "New Day" and "CNN Newsroom" each Friday to see inspiring stories of officers going above and beyond the call of duty.

Washington (CNN) When police Officer Ryan Holets shared the riveting and unlikely story of how his family last year adopted a baby born to a homeless woman addicted to heroin, he could not imagine that his story also captured the eyes of the White House.

The next chapter in this story that garnered worldwide attention will bring the Holets family to Washington as first lady Melania Trump's guests at the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders on Monday named Holets, along with several others, as people who "represent the unbreakable American spirit."

Photos: 'Baby Hope' and her extended family Hope Holets was born in October after an Albuquerque, New Mexico, police officer agreed to adopt the child from her homeless mother, who is addicted to opioids. Police officer Ryan Holets and his family say Hope suffered the painful process of detoxing and withdrawals and even endured methadone treatment. Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: 'Baby Hope' and her extended family Holets walks with Hope's birth parents, Tom Key and Crystal Champ. Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: 'Baby Hope' and her extended family In September, Holets found Key and a pregnant Champ shooting up heroin in broad daylight behind a convenience store. Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: 'Baby Hope' and her extended family Champ said she has battled addiction since she was a teenager and has been homeless for more than two years. She's tried multiple times to get clean but failed. Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: 'Baby Hope' and her extended family After Holets showed Champ a picture of his wife and four children, he offered to adopt Champ's baby. (The faces of the Holets children have been blurred by CNN.) "I was led by God to take the chance," he said. "God brought us all together. I really don't have any other way to explain it." Champ hopes that when Hope grows older, she'll understand how much her mother and father loved her -- and that placing her with a loving family was the best thing to do for her future. Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: 'Baby Hope' and her extended family The Holets family knows that their new baby will probably face trials and troubles. The threat of developmental issues is real. "Whatever struggles she has, we'll be there, and we'll work through it," Holets said. "And that makes me happy." Hide Caption 6 of 6

"We have entered the twilight zone for sure," Holets recently reflected as he tried to grasp the magnitude of bringing his New Mexico family to a high-profile stage.

The Trump administration hopes to use the Holets family's story to highlight its efforts in fighting opioid abuse across the country.

Holets' mission is more humble and a message to help change the country's view of those trapped in the grips of addiction and homelessness.

