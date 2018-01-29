House Intel committee could vote on Nunes memo as soon as Monday

Washington (CNN) The House Intelligence Committee could vote as early as Monday evening to publicly release the Republican memo alleging abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, but the committee has yet to tell its members whether it will hold such a vote.

The committee, which has posted a business meeting for 5 p.m. ET, has not yet said if it plans to vote Monday to release the memo spearheaded by Chairman Devin Nunes. A vote was expected as soon as this week.

The meeting is scheduled for "consideration of pending committee business and other matters." Asked by CNN's Deirdre Walsh if the committee will vote to release the memo, Nunes replied, "I don't talk about committee business."

The committee provided its members Monday with information about the rule that would be used to publicly release the FISA memo spearheaded by Nunes "in the event that the committee votes later on today," according to an email obtained by CNN.

The email does not say whether the committee would take that vote, and rank-and-file committee members have not been told yet if the vote is occurring, according to multiple sources. The committee is also expected to discuss a dueling memo drafted by the committee's top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, though it's unclear if there will be an effort to make that memo public, too.

