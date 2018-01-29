Here's who's coming to Trump's State of the Union

Watch the State of the Union address on Tuesday wherever you are : on TV, desktop, mobile devices, apps, CNNgo and more. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, before a joint session of Congress.

Lawmakers are allowed to invite guests to join them and many use their invitees to make political statements.

For this particular State of the Union, several Democratic lawmakers in the Senate and House have invited guests who are personally affected by the immigration debate, the #MeToo movement and other related topics. Similarly, Republican lawmakers have also picked guests that reflect the immigration debate and in show their support for law enforcement.

Here's a look at guests lawmakers have invited to the State of the Union:

Immigration

