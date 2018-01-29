Washington (CNN) The Trump administration took an interest in the content of the Environmental Protection Agency's website in its first week in office, with Administrator Scott Pruitt eventually directing edits, according to internal documents made public Monday.

Pruitt, who took office last February, was personally interested in changes related to the Clean Power Plan, a sweeping greenhouse gas regulation that was a priority of the Obama administration but that Pruitt would eventually announce plans to withdraw.

"How close are we to launching this on the website? The Administrator would like it to go up ASAP," Lincoln Ferguson, an adviser to Pruitt, wrote in early April. "He also has several other changes that need to take place."

The top official in the public affairs office, J.P. Freire, wrote back: "You can tell him we have already mocked it up, and are just finishing up. Should happen this week."