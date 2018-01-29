CNN anchor writes open letter about immigrants to Trump

(CNN) Sunday night, CNN's Ana Cabrera personally called on President Donald Trump to laud immigrants during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

"No doubt President Trump will continue to tout the success of the US economy during his first year in office. Indeed, the numbers are impressive," Cabrera noted, listing positive statistics about the stock market and the unemployment rate.

She continued, "So, on Tuesday, speaking before Congress and to all Americans, it's a no-brainer that a president so focused on the success of the American economy should be invested in continuing to get the tremendous benefits the US receives from immigrants as job-creators and innovators."

Finally, she made a personal appeal.

