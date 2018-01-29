Just let us repair our stuff

Nathan Proctor is director of the Right to Repair Campaign for US PIRG, an advocacy organization. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) I'm not great with cars, but I can change the oil.

Pop the hood, and you see parts clustered together. The engine compartment is complex, but still possible to make sense of. A normal person, with a little help, can do basic repairs and maintenance to keep a vehicle on the road. And there's always a mechanic no more than a handful of miles away who can do everything else.

Nathan Proctor

You certainly wouldn't throw the car away if all it needed was a new battery.

Though you've probably never done it, popping the back of your iPhone is not much different than popping the hood. Lots of parts, but you can figure out what does what.

But popping your phone open requires a bizarre star-shaped screwdriver, and other tools you won't find in the tool box. Once you open it, you will find the battery stuck to the casing with adhesive tape, which is tricky to remove. All of this might convince you to take your phone to a repair shop if you crack your screen or need a new battery, even though those repairs should be basic maintenance, like replacing worn tires.