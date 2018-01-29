Jeff Pearlman is the author of seven books, including his most recent, "Gunslinger: The Remarkable, Improbable, Iconic Life of Brett Favre," and a columnist for The Athletic. Follow him on Twitter and listen to his podcast, "Two Writers Slinging Yang." The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) I used to be in favor of the Cleveland Indians ridding themselves of the Chief Wahoo mascot.

For years, I wrote and spoke up on the issue. The red-faced smiling Indian chief was -- unambiguously -- a disgusting and disturbing ode to past racial stereotypes and branding. So was his brother in sports ugliness, the more-stern-yet-equally-bigoted Washington Redskin. They were offensive relics that caused pain to the native Americans they slurred, and having them atop a ballcap, atop a helmet, sewn to a sleeve -- well, it was wrong.

So, when Major League Baseball announced Monday that the Chief Wahoo logo would, come 2019, no longer be used on uniforms or any banners or signs in Cleveland's Progressive Field, my initial reaction was one of relief. Rob Manfred, Major League's forward-thinking commissioner, wisely noted that the Indians "ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball, and I appreciate Mr. (Paul) Dolan's acknowledgment that removing it from the on-field uniform by the start of the 2019 season is the right course."

And yet, the more I thought about it, the more I came to believe that the Indian and the Redskin should stay. No, scratch that. Need to stay. They need to stay -- as a reminder -- until the hypocrisy, the emptiness and cynicism that underlie the decision to change the ugly logo are actually banished. Dropping the mascot? Though the move is understandably heralded by native Americans, it is a distraction from something larger.

If we have learned anything over the past year or so, it's that while symbolism shines brightly, it's the meat and potatoes behind the symbolism that truly carries weight. So while Dolan, the multi-millionaire controlling owner of the Indians, can play the hero and wave to the crowd as he takes a faux-stand in the name of inclusiveness, behind the scenes he and his family have regularly donated to conservative political figures, like John Kasich, who, until it was protected by law, spent his career opposing marriage equality and same-sex adoption.