London (CNN) A UK judge has ruled that doctors can withdraw life support for a severely disabled 11-month-old boy without the consent of his parents.

Doctors from King's College Hospital in London argued it was not in baby Isaiah Haastrup's interest to prolong his life, according to a High Court judgement released Monday.

Isaiah had no audible heartbeat, respiration, activity or muscle tone when he was born, according to an independent expert, Andrew Whitelaw, who provided evidence to the court.

"This is as near death as it is possible to get and still have heart action started by resuscitation. In former times, he would have been declared a stillbirth," Whitehall said.

Isaiah was born by emergency cesarean section on February 18, 2017, at King's College Hospital after his mother, Takesha Thomas, experienced a rupture in her uterus.

