Breaking News

Fentanyl seizure had enough doses to poison all of NYC and New Jersey

By Sarah Jorgensen, CNN

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

fentanyl opioids drugs overdose sanjay gupta mobile orig mss_00000000
fentanyl opioids drugs overdose sanjay gupta mobile orig mss_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    How dangerous is Fentanyl?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • The 45 kilos could have yielded over 18 million lethal doses, according to authorities
  • Two men were sentenced to prison in connection to the seizure

(CNN)Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl -- enough to kill the entire population of New Jersey and New York City, officials said.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin, and a dose as small as a quarter of a milligram can be fatal.
New Jersey authorities said that the 45 kilos of fentanyl, seized in June 2017, contained more than 18 million lethal doses. It was the largest seizure ever in the state.
    What you need to know about fentanyl
    What you need to know about fentanyl
    "The 100 pounds of fentanyl trafficked into our state by these drug dealers could have generated enough lethal doses to kill the entire populations of New Jersey and New York City combined," New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a statement.
    "Because dealers use this super-potent opioid to boost heroin and create counterfeit oxy pills, drug users are left to play a deadly game of Russian roulette each time they give way to their addiction."
    Read More
    Jesus Carrillo-Pineda, 31, of Philadelphia, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison on charges of possession of heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Daniel Vasquez, 28, of Somerton, Arizona, was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for a similar charge.
    Acting on a tip, police said they arrested the pair in a North Bergen parking lot last June after witnessing the fentanyl being transferred from a tractor trailer occupied by Vasquez to the trunk of a Mercedes driven by Carrillo-Pineda.
    The two men pleaded guilty last month.
    According to the most recent data available, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 20,000 of the 64,000 overdose deaths in 2016 were attributed to synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.
    Prescription and illegal opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain&#39;s reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction.
    Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
    Prescription and illegal opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive.

    Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain's reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria.

    As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    Oxymorphone hydrochloride, under the name Opana ER, was at the center of an HIV outbreak in Indiana in 2015. Some addicts began injecting and shared needles increased the spread of HIV.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;In June, the Food and Drug Administration requested that Opana ER manufacturer Endo Pharmaceuticals pull the drug from the market. It was the first time the agency has asked that a opioid pain medication be pulled &quot;due to the public health consequences of abuse.&quot; Endo announced in July that it would pull the drug.
    Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
    Oxymorphone hydrochlorideOxymorphone hydrochloride, under the name Opana ER, was at the center of an HIV outbreak in Indiana in 2015. Some addicts began injecting and shared needles increased the spread of HIV.

    In June, the Food and Drug Administration requested that Opana ER manufacturer Endo Pharmaceuticals pull the drug from the market. It was the first time the agency has asked that a opioid pain medication be pulled "due to the public health consequences of abuse." Endo announced in July that it would pull the drug.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Codeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it&#39;s frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It has frequently been used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;After an investigation, the FDA restricted the use of codeine and tramadol in children under 12 and recommend against their use in children between 12 and 18 years of age. Additionally, the FDA has warned breastfeeding mothers not to take these medications due to the risk of serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants.
    Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
    CodeineCodeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it's frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It has frequently been used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children.

    After an investigation, the FDA restricted the use of codeine and tramadol in children under 12 and recommend against their use in children between 12 and 18 years of age. Additionally, the FDA has warned breastfeeding mothers not to take these medications due to the risk of serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    You can&#39;t get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;CNN&#39;s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/29/health/gupta-unintended-consequences/&quot;&gt;has reported on recent research &lt;/a&gt;that shows today&#39;s typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;According to the CDC&lt;/a&gt;, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014.
    Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
    HeroinYou can't get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid.

    CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has reported on recent research that shows today's typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor.

    According to the CDC, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Fentanyl citrate, pictured here, is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It&#39;s often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash.
    Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
    FentanylFentanyl citrate, pictured here, is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It's often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids.

    The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    These pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dea.gov/druginfo/drug_data_sheets/Hydrocodone.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration&lt;/a&gt;, and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause &quot;cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death.&quot;
    Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
    HydrocodoneThese pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause "cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    Oxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It&#39;s often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products.
    Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
    OxycodoneOxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It's often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time.

    Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death.

    Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Morphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects.
    Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
    MorphineMorphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications.

    As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It&#39;s often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react.
    Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
    Meperidine Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It's often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth.

    The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain.

    As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    Hydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It&#39;s most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid, pictured here, and Exalgo. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2730090/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;frequently mistaken for morphine&lt;/a&gt; in hospital &quot;wrong drug&quot; medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
    HydromorphoneHydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It's most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid, pictured here, and Exalgo.

    Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being frequently mistaken for morphine in hospital "wrong drug" medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Though methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it&#39;s most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
    Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
    MethadoneThough methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it's most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process.

    Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Buprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it&#39;s a &quot;partial opioid agonist,&quot; which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It&#39;s also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
    BuprenorphineBuprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it's a "partial opioid agonist," which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It's also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile.

    However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death.

    Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve.

    The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    01 intro dangerous painkillersOPANA ER02 codeine dangerous painkillersDangerous Painkillers03 fentanyl dangerous painkillershyrdrocodone - RESTRICTED10 oxycodone dangerous painkillers09 morphine dangerous painkillers08 demerol100mg-dea dangerous painkillers07 diaudid dangerous painkillers12 methadone dangerous painkillers11 buprenorphine dangerous painkillers
    Fentanyl can be legally prescribed by doctors for pain management, but most of the drug found on the street is manufactured illicitly. Officials believe this fentanyl was illegally manufactured, according to Peter Aseltine, Public Information Officer at the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.
    Opioid commission member: Our work is a &#39;sham&#39;
    Opioid commission member: Our work is a 'sham'
    In New Jersey, law enforcement officials said there were more than 800 overdose deaths from fentanyl in 2016 -- up from 417 the year before.
    "The 45 kilos of fentanyl seized last year in this investigation brought home the scope of the problem we face in New Jersey with this highly lethal opioid," Elie Honig, director of the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, said in a statement.
    "Three years ago, fentanyl was found in only about 2 percent of the heroin tested by the State Police; by late last year, it was found in nearly one-third of the heroin tested," Honig said.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Before he left office this month, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie fought the opioid crisis in New Jersey and beyond as a member of President Donald Trump's commission on opioid abuse.
    "This is so awful," Christie said in an October interview on CNN's "New Day." "We consume 85% of all the opioids in the world in this country. We are the most medicated country in the world, and it's unnecessary."