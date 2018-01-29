Story highlights Tiger Woods completes comeback with top-30 finish

American distracted by spectator at 13th hole

Playoff for first place to be contested Monday

Either Jason Day or Alex Noren will take $1.2 million prize

(CNN) Tiger Woods took solace in the fact that he can still "grind it out with the best of them," after he secured his best full-field finish at a PGA Tour event in more than two years.

The 14-time major winner never troubled the top of the leaderboard at the Farmers Insurance Open in California, finishing at three-under-par, seven shots off the lead.

But he carded four birdies in a closing 72 on Sunday, giving himself a first official top-30 finish since the Wyndham Championship over two years ago.

"I played a lot better today," said Woods of his final round performance which saw him end up tied for 23rd position, one shot ahead of world No. 2 John Rahm.

Can't thank the San Diego fans enough. I scrambled my butt off but happy with my first event back. See you at Riv! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 29, 2018

"I was pleased after not playing for a couple of years," Woods added, having taken a number of shots from what he described as "weird lies" following wayward drives.

