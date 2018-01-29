Ireland to hold abortion referendum in May

(CNN) The Irish Cabinet gave the go-ahead for a referendum to relax the country's strict abortion laws on Monday, 35 years after the Catholic-majority country enshrined abortion as a crime in its constitution.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said a referendum will be held in late May.

Speaking on Monday night after a lengthy cabinet meeting, Varadkar said he would advocate a "yes" vote to repeal the eighth amendment of the Irish Constitution, which gives equal right to life of the mother and the unborn child.

"We already have abortion -- unsafe, unregulated, unlawful. We cannot continue to export our problem and import our solution," Varadkar said. "I know this will be a difficult decision for the Irish people to make. For most of us, it is not a black-and-white issue -- it is very grey."

Linda Kavanagh, spokeswoman for the Abortion Rights Campaign, told CNN her group "will be keeping a close eye on the wording on the legislation and the referendum to make sure that this is done right."