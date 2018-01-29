It's confusing, yes, but there is a difference between song, record and album of the year

(CNN) You know your Kendrick Lamar from your Migos, your "Despacito" from your "That's What I Like."

You are your trivia team's go-to person whenever music history is the subject.

But we won't hold it against you if you don't have a clue what the difference is between Grammy's Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories.

Song of the Year: This award goes to the person who wrote the song. So while Bruno Mars may have sung a song, he wouldn't win it. The person who wrote it would.

