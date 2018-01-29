Bruno Mars ends hip-hop's Grammy dreams

(CNN) There was no hip hop hurray Sunday night.

Bruno Mars won the Grammy for album of the year with "24K Magic," squelching hopes that an album by a hip-hop artist would win the Recording Academy's top prize for a third time.

Lauryn Hill's "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" won the album of the year Grammy in 1999, and Outkast's "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below" won in 2004.

Mars was up against "Awaken, My Love!" by Childish Gambino, "4:44" by JAY-Z, "DAMN." by Kendrick Lamar and "Melodrama" by Lorde for album of the year.

The race was closely watched as it marked one of the few times in the 60-year history of the Grammys there were no white males nominated in the category.