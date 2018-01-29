Blue Ivy had the best seat at the Grammys

(CNN) In the Grammy category of best seat in the house, Blue Ivy Carter won.

The eldest daughter of JAY-Z and Beyoncé was photographed seated between her superstar parents during Sunday's telecast, enjoying the show.

As singer Camila Cabello introduced U2 to the stage, the 6-year-old appeared to shush her parents from clapping too loudly.

Fans were thrilled at the rare sighting.

"I have no idea what Blue Ivy is doing but I'm here for it," one fan tweeted.