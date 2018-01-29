Breaking News

Blue Ivy had the best seat at the Grammys

By Melissah Yang, CNN

Updated 8:56 PM ET, Mon January 29, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Powerful, political moments at the Grammys
Powerful, political moments at the Grammys

    JUST WATCHED

    Powerful, political moments at the Grammys

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Powerful, political moments at the Grammys 01:30

(CNN)In the Grammy category of best seat in the house, Blue Ivy Carter won.

The eldest daughter of JAY-Z and Beyoncé was photographed seated between her superstar parents during Sunday's telecast, enjoying the show.
As singer Camila Cabello introduced U2 to the stage, the 6-year-old appeared to shush her parents from clapping too loudly.
Fans were thrilled at the rare sighting.
    "I have no idea what Blue Ivy is doing but I'm here for it," one fan tweeted.
    Read More
    The brief glimpses of the Carters, without twins Rumi and Sir, caps a busy weekend for JAY-Z.
    On Saturday, the "4:44" artist sat down with CNN's Van Jones and, among other topics, spoke candidly about his marriage. His latest album addressed issues of infidelity, which were made public in Beyoncé's 2016 release "Lemonade."
    "For us, we chose to fight for our love," he said. "For our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women."
    Also on Saturday, JAY-Z was honored at the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala. Alicia Keys paid tribute by performing a medley of his biggest hits.

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    The rapper, who went into the night with the most nominations, left empty-handed after losing out to Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar in multiple categories.
    JAY-Z has previously won 21 Grammys.