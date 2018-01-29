Backpackers face up to year in Cambodian jail over porn charges

(CNN) Cambodian authorities have accused 10 foreigners of violating the country's anti-pornography laws, after police raided a party in Siem Reap, close to the famous ruins of Angkor Wat.

The group, which includes at least five UK nationals, as well as two Canadians, a Norwegian and a New Zealander, is accused of "preparing pornographic materials," a charge which could see them face up to a year in jail if found guilty.

Cambodian authorities have distributed photos which they allege show the group simulating various sexual positions. It is not clear whether the photographs were taken at the party where the arrests took place.

The suspects, speaking anonymously to Britain's Press Association, said they did not understand why they were being detained, and that none of those arrested are the same people who appear in the photographs released by police.

"Honestly, it was really confusing. Everyone was confused. They raided, rounded us up -- there were about 80 to 100 people at this party. Some of them were tourists. There were about 30 of them (police officers)," said the suspects.

