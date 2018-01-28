(CNN) A woman accused of sneaking onto a flight to London this month was arrested again on Sunday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, authorities said.

Marilyn Hartman was arrested on charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass and violation of bail bond, Chicago Police said. Now she's back in a Cook County jail, just three days after she was released.

The 66-year-old's alleged efforts to repeatedly sneak onto flights earned her the nickname "serial stowaway." Most recently, she succeeded in traveling from Chicago to London without a passport or boarding pass, according to Chicago Police.

On January 14, she made it through O'Hare security and onto a flight bound for Heathrow Airport, Chicago Police said. British Customs officials detained her at Heathrow on January 15. She returned to O'Hare on January 18 and was immediately arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of trespass and one felony count of theft.

Hartman left jail on Thursday after a judge reduced her bond and dropped an electronic monitoring requirement, CNN affiliate WBBM reported . Hartman's public defender, Parle Roe-Taylor, argued that Cook County did not have the jurisdictional authority to monitor Hartman in neighboring Lake County. According to police, she lives at an address in Grayslake listed as low-income housing for senior citizens.

