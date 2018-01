Axios: Trump administration is considering nationalizing 5G mobile network

Washington (CNN) The US government is considering a federal takeover of portions of the country's mobile broadband networks, according to documents obtained by Axios.

A National Security Council official presented senior members of the President Donald Trump's administration and other agencies with information suggesting that the United States needs to centralize its 5G network by the end of President Donald Trump's first term as a safeguard against Chinese cybersecurity and economic threats, according to the documents.

Government control of 5G infrastructure would be unprecedented and highly controversial, as the industry has traditionally been privately controlled.

AT&T and Verizon , two of the country's largest telecommunications companies, have both announced plans to roll out 5G coverage in the US this year. AT&T told Axios that work to launch 5G service in the United States "is already well down the road."

"Industry standards have been set, trials have been underway since 2016, and later this year AT&T is set to be the first to launch mobile 5G service in 12 US locations, " AT&T said.

