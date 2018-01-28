FCC chief opposes Trump administration 5G network plan

Washington (CNN) The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission has come out against the Trump administration's desire to nationalize a secure 5G network.

Any 5G plan would require FCC approval, leaving the future of the Trump administration proposal in serious doubt.

A National Security Council official presented senior members of the Trump's administration with information suggesting that the United States needs to centralize its 5G network by the end of President Donald Trump's first term as a safeguard against Chinese cybersecurity and economic threats.

A PowerPoint presentation and memo obtained by Axios argue that a centralized 5G system would be easier to protect from cyberthreats. A White House official, however, said the memo reported by Axios is "dated" and "not representative of the administration's thinking." The official declined to provide further details.

