The Koch network isn't slowing down

INDIAN WELLS, California (CNN) As he welcomed donors and lawmakers Saturday to an annual confab in the California desert, billionaire Charles Koch posed a new challenge to his powerful political network: "to increase the scale and effectiveness of this network by an order of magnitude, by another tenfold."

"Because if we do that," Koch said, "I'm convinced we can change the trajectory of this country."

After a year with Republicans in control of the federal government, Koch and his allies could have toasted any number of big changes as they gathered — including the successful approval into law of sweeping tax reform, the brass ring for fiscal conservatives.

"We're coming off a successful year in 2017," said Brian Hooks, the network's co-chairman. "Our most successful year yet."

But this is no mission-accomplished moment for the network, its leaders emphasized Saturday, with new battles to fight in 2018 and beyond.

