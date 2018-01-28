Gary Cohn: Trump shared a vision of economic progress in Davos

Gary D. Cohn serves as assistant to the President for economic policy and director of the National Economic Council. He was formerly president and chief operating officer of The Goldman Sachs Group. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) The World Economic Forum just concluded in Davos, Switzerland. As a longtime participant in the annual gathering, I know that some years are good, some years are great. And in some years, history is made.

At this year's event, President Donald J. Trump shared with major business and political leaders from around the world his vision for and optimism in the American economy. They can once again look to the United States as one of the most competitive and lucrative places to invest in the world, because "America is open for business."

Gary Cohn

Many people heard President Trump's message that he will always put America first -- just as all leaders must put their own citizens first.

Because he spent the last year putting America first, our economy is now resurgent. Massive tax cuts, deregulation, pro-growth energy policies and stronger trade practices are finally lifting the American economy out of a long period of stagnation. Growth is back, and millions of Americans are personally reaping the benefits.

For example, since we passed tax reform a little over a month ago, more than 255 companies (and counting) have announced significant new benefits -- including bonuses, higher wages, and better retirement options -- that benefit at least 3 million workers around the country.

Read More