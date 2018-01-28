SNL is wrong -- Trump is far worse than Bush

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) "Saturday Night Live" opened last night with a hilarious sketch of Will Ferrell reprising his role as President George W. Bush. Having worked on SNL's production staff for most of the Bush years, I can say that this was one of the best Bush sketches the show has served up in terms of laughs. But I have to disagree with SNL's implication that Bush was as bad, if not worse, of a president as Donald Trump. It's no comparison -- Trump is far worse.

SNL's Bush cold open kicked off with a few jokes that reminded us of the way the iconic comedy show portrayed the 43rd President as a bumbling but likable guy. There was Will Ferrell as Bush telling us: "You might remember, the W stands for wassssup!" and adding that lately he had been working on his oil paintings and earning an online MFA from the University of Phoenix.

The show then turned to the politics of today. "Bush" boasted that his approval ratings are at an all-time-high, referring to recent news that his favorability has drastically increased since he left office. (When Bush left office, he was saddled with a dismal 33% favorability rating.) Ferrell then joked, "That's right. Donny Q. Trump came in, and suddenly I'm looking pretty sweet by comparison. At this rate, I might even end up on Mount Rushmore, right next to Washington, Lincoln and I want to say, uh, Kensington?"

But then SNL pivoted to remind us how bad Bush was as President, with Ferrell laughingly reminding us: "I was really bad -- like historically not good."