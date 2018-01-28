Kesha's 'Praying' is Grammys #MeToo moment

(CNN) Kesha's prayers have been answered with a show of solidarity.

At Sunday's Grammy Awards, the pop singer gave an emotional performance of her single "Praying," joined on stage by Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Julia Michaels and Bebe Rexha and the Resistance Revival Chorus.

After her performance, Kesha quoted lyrics from her song in a message of gratitude posted on Twitter.

"'After everything you've done I can thank you for how strong I have become,'" she tweeted. "Thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey."

Kesha's hit song marked her first release of new music in almost four years.

