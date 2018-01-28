(CNN) Hillary Clinton made a surprise cameo at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and other recording stars pretended to audition for the audio version of Michael Wolf's popular book about President Trump's first year in office, "Fire and Fury" in a prerecorded video sketch. Clinton made an appearance at the end of the book and read a few excerpts.

It was a moment of levity in Grammys show heavy on politics.

Kesha shined a spotlight on the #MeToo movement when she sang her hit "Praying." She was joined by the Resistance Revival Chorus and several other female singers, including Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello and Andra Day.

Kendrick Lamar earned a standing ovation for his powerful opening performance. Accompanied by U2's Bono and The Edge, along with comedian Dave Chappelle, the rapper performed a medley of his songs that included "XXX" and "King's Dead," featuring a giant American flag and dancers in hoodies, who collapsed to the sound of gunshots as Lamar rapped.

