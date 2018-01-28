Breaking News

Bruno Mars and politics play big at Grammys

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:27 AM ET, Mon January 29, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar (C) performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar (C) performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

(CNN)Neo-funk music got a big thumbs up at Sunday's 60th Grammy Awards.

Bruno Mars took home album of the year for "24K Magic," record of the year for the single of the same title and song of the year for "That's What I Like."
It was a night of surprises, politics and performances.
    Hillary Clinton made a unadvertised cameo in a video sketch with Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and others pretending to audition to record the audio version of Michael Wolff's popular book about President Trump's first year in office, "Fire and Fury." Clinton read an excerpt about Trump's love for fast food.
    It was a moment of levity in a ceremony that covered several serious topics.
    Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy Award for album of the year, which he won for "24K Magic" on Sunday, January 28. Mars also won the Grammys for song of the year ("That's What I Like") and record of the year ("24K Magic").
    Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy Award for album of the year, which he won for "24K Magic" on Sunday, January 28. Mars also won the Grammys for song of the year ("That's What I Like") and record of the year ("24K Magic").
    From left, Khalid, Logic and Alessia Cara perform "1-800-273-8255." The song title is the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
    From left, Khalid, Logic and Alessia Cara perform "1-800-273-8255." The song title is the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
    Actor Ben Platt, star of the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen, sings "Somewhere."
    Actor Ben Platt, star of the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen, sings "Somewhere."
    Elton John and Miley Cyrus team up for John's "Tiny Dancer."
    Elton John and Miley Cyrus team up for John's "Tiny Dancer."
    U2 performs "Get Out of Your Own Way" on a barge near the Statue of Liberty.
    U2 performs "Get Out of Your Own Way" on a barge near the Statue of Liberty.
    Kesha performs "Praying" as she is backed up by singers including Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels.
    Kesha performs "Praying" as she is backed up by singers including Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels.
    The Brothers Osborne, left, join Maren Morris and Eric Church for a cover of the Eric Clapton classic "Tears in Heaven." The song -- and the stage -- paid tribute to those killed in the Las Vegas shooting last year.
    The Brothers Osborne, left, join Maren Morris and Eric Church for a cover of the Eric Clapton classic "Tears in Heaven." The song -- and the stage -- paid tribute to those killed in the Las Vegas shooting last year.
    Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform "Finesse."
    Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform "Finesse."
    Childish Gambino sings "Terrified."
    Childish Gambino sings "Terrified."
    Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are joined by dancers for their hit song "Despacito."
    Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are joined by dancers for their hit song "Despacito."
    Alessia Cara accepts the Grammy for best new artist.
    Alessia Cara accepts the Grammy for best new artist.
    From left, Joe Saylor, Jon Batiste and Gary Clark Jr. perform a tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino. The show was held in New York City's Madison Square Garden. It was the first time in 15 years that the Grammys were held in New York.
    From left, Joe Saylor, Jon Batiste and Gary Clark Jr. perform a tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino. The show was held in New York City's Madison Square Garden. It was the first time in 15 years that the Grammys were held in New York.
    Jay-Z, Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy attend the show.
    Jay-Z, Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy attend the show.
    Kendrick Lamar is joined by Rihanna as he accepts the first Grammy of the television broadcast. The two teamed up for "Loyalty," which won the award for best rap/sung performance.
    Kendrick Lamar is joined by Rihanna as he accepts the first Grammy of the television broadcast. The two teamed up for "Loyalty," which won the award for best rap/sung performance.
    Lady Gaga performs during the show's first hour.
    Lady Gaga performs during the show's first hour.
    James Corden was the host for the second straight year.
    James Corden was the host for the second straight year.
    Kendrick Lamar performs at the start of the broadcast. He was nominated for seven Grammys and won five.
    Kendrick Lamar performs at the start of the broadcast. He was nominated for seven Grammys and won five.
    Kesha shined a spotlight on the #MeToo movement when she sang her hit "Praying." She was joined by several other female singers, including Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello and Andra Day.
    Kendrick Lamar's show opener earned a standing ovation. He performed a powerful medley of his songs, backed by a giant American flag and dancers in hoodies, who collapsed to the sound of gunshots as he rapped.
    "I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man being honest in America, is being an honest black man in America," Chappelle said.
    Logic performed his suicide prevention anthem "1-800-273-8255."
    The rapper had some words of encouragement for women, victims of abuse and immigrants.
    "On the behalf of those who fight for equality in a world that is not equal, not just and not ready for the change we are here to bring, I say unto you: Bring us your tired, your poor and any immigrant who seeks refuge for together we can build, not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united," he said.
    He wasn't the only one with immigration on his mind.
    Singer Camila Cabello, who is of Cuban heritage, offered a tribute to those awaiting passage of the DREAM Act.
    "This country was built by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream," Cabello said before introducing U2.
    U2 offered a pre-recorded performance on a barge near the Statue of Liberty that was far from subtle in it's pro-immigration message.
    Mars swept six total awards, followed by Lamar with five wins.
    Alessia Cara won for best new artist.
    The 21-year-old singer made a pitch for the unsung musicians.
    "I just want to say there are some incredible artists out there making music that deserve to be acknowledged that don't always get acknowledged because of popularity contests or numbers games and that's kind of unfortunate," she said. "I just want to encourage everyone to support real music and real artists because everyone deserves the same shot."
    Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Pink, Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee and Little Big Town were among some of the artists to perform during the show.
    Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne performed "Tears in Heaven," a moving tribute to the music fans who lost their lives during the attacks at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October and the Arianna Grande concert in Manchester, England last May.