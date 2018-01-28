(CNN) Neo-funk music got a big thumbs up at Sunday's 60th Grammy Awards.

Bruno Mars took home album of the year for "24K Magic," record of the year for the single of the same title and song of the year for "That's What I Like."

It was a night of surprises, politics and performances.

Hillary Clinton made a unadvertised cameo in a video sketch with Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and others pretending to audition to record the audio version of Michael Wolff's popular book about President Trump's first year in office, "Fire and Fury." Clinton read an excerpt about Trump's love for fast food.

