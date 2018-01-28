(CNN) Kendrick Lamar earned a standing ovation for his powerful, political opening performance at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

The rapper was joined by U2's Bono and The Edge, along with comedian Dave Chappelle, for medley of his songs that included "XXX" and "King's Dead."

The performance included a giant American flag and dancers in hoodies, who collapsed to the sound of gunshots as Lamar rapped.

"I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man being honest in America, is being an honest black man in America," Chappelle said.

The first award of the televised portion of the Grammys, best rap/sung performance, went to Lamar and Rihanna for their single "Loyalty."

