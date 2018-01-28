Breaking News

Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy Award for album of the year, which he won for &quot;24K Magic&quot; on Sunday, January 28. Mars also won the Grammys for song of the year (&quot;That&#39;s What I Like&quot;) and record of the year (&quot;24K Magic&quot;).
From left, Khalid, Logic and Alessia Cara perform &quot;1-800-273-8255.&quot; The song title is the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Actor Ben Platt, star of the Broadway musical &quot;Dear Evan Hansen, sings &quot;Somewhere.&quot;
Elton John and Miley Cyrus team up for John&#39;s &quot;Tiny Dancer.&quot;
U2 performs &quot;Get Out of Your Own Way&quot; on a barge near the Statue of Liberty.
Kesha performs &quot;Praying&quot; as she is backed up by singers including Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels.
The Brothers Osborne, left, join Maren Morris and Eric Church for a cover of the Eric Clapton classic &quot;Tears in Heaven.&quot; The song -- and the stage -- paid tribute to those killed in the Las Vegas shooting last year.
Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform &quot;Finesse.&quot;
Childish Gambino sings &quot;Terrified.&quot;
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are joined by dancers for their hit song &quot;Despacito.&quot;
Alessia Cara accepts the Grammy for best new artist.
From left, Joe Saylor, Jon Batiste and Gary Clark Jr. perform a tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino. The show was held in New York City&#39;s Madison Square Garden. It was the first time in 15 years that the Grammys were held in New York.
Jay-Z, Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy attend the show.
Kendrick Lamar is joined by Rihanna as he accepts the first Grammy of the television broadcast. The two teamed up for &quot;Loyalty,&quot; which won the award for best rap/sung performance.
Lady Gaga performs during the show&#39;s first hour.
James Corden was the host for the second straight year.
Kendrick Lamar performs at the start of the broadcast. He was nominated for seven Grammys and won five.
(CNN)Below is a list of winners at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards:

Record of the year

"Redbone" - Childish Gambino
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
    "The Story of O.J." -- Jay-Z
    "HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar
    "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars *WINNER

    Album of the year

    "Awaken, My Love!" - Childish Gambino
    "4:44" - Jay-Z
    "DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar
    "Melodrama" - Lorde
    "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars *WINNER

    Song of the year

    "Despacito"
    "4:44"
    "Issues"
    "1-800-273-8255"
    "That's What I Like" *WINNER

    Best new artist

    Alessia Cara *WINNER
    Khalid
    Lil Uzi Vert
    Julia Michaels
    SZA

    Best pop solo performance

    "Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson
    "Praying" - Kesha
    "Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga
    "What About Us" - Pink
    "Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran *WINNER

    Best pop duo/group performance

    "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
    "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
    "Thunder" - Imagine Dragons
    "Feel It Still" - Portugal. The Man *WINNER
    "Stay" - Zedd & Alessia Cara

    Best rock performance

    "You Want It Darker" - Leonard Cohen *WINNER
    "The Promise" - Chris Cornell
    "Run" - Foo Fighters
    "No Good" - Kaleo
    "Go To War" - Nothing More

    Best rock album

    "Emperor Of Sand" - Mastodon
    "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct " - Metallica
    "The Stories We Tell Ourselves" - Nothing More
    "Villains" - Queens Of The Stone Age
    "A Deeper Understanding" - The War On Drugs *WINNER

    Best rap performance

    "Bounce Back" - Big Sean
    "Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
    "4:44" - Jay-Z
    "HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
    "Bad And Boujee" - Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

    Best rap album

    "4:44" - Jay-Z
    "DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
    "Culture" - Migos
    "Laila's Wisdom" - Rapsody
    "Flower Boy " - Tyler, The Creator

    Best country song

    "Better Man"
    "Body Like A Back Road"
    "Broken Halos" *WINNER
    "Drinkin' Problem"
    "Tin Man"

    Best country album

    "Cosmic Hallelujah" - Kenny Chesney
    "Heart Break" - Lady Antebellum
    "The Breaker" - Little Big Town
    "Life Changes" - Thomas Rhett
    "From A Room: Volume 1" - Chris Stapleton *WINNER

    Best rap/sung performance

    "PRBLMS" — 6LACK
    "Crew" — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
    "Family Feud" — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
    "Loyalty" — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna *WINNER
    "Love Galore" — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

    Best comedy album

    "The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas" — Dave Chappelle *WINNER
    "Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan
    "Jerry Before Seinfeld"— Jerry Seinfeld
    "A Speck Of Dust"— Sarah Silverman
    "What Now?" — Kevin Hart