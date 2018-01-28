Photos: Grammys 2018: The highlights Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy Award for album of the year, which he won for "24K Magic" on Sunday, January 28. Mars also won the Grammys for song of the year ("That's What I Like") and record of the year ("24K Magic"). Hide Caption 1 of 17

From left, Khalid, Logic and Alessia Cara perform "1-800-273-8255." The song title is the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Actor Ben Platt, star of the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen, sings "Somewhere."

Elton John and Miley Cyrus team up for John's "Tiny Dancer."

U2 performs "Get Out of Your Own Way" on a barge near the Statue of Liberty.

Kesha performs "Praying" as she is backed up by singers including Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels.

The Brothers Osborne, left, join Maren Morris and Eric Church for a cover of the Eric Clapton classic "Tears in Heaven." The song -- and the stage -- paid tribute to those killed in the Las Vegas shooting last year.

Cardi B and Bruno Mars perform "Finesse."

Childish Gambino sings "Terrified."

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are joined by dancers for their hit song "Despacito."

Alessia Cara accepts the Grammy for best new artist.

From left, Joe Saylor, Jon Batiste and Gary Clark Jr. perform a tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino. The show was held in New York City's Madison Square Garden. It was the first time in 15 years that the Grammys were held in New York.

Jay-Z, Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy attend the show.

Kendrick Lamar is joined by Rihanna as he accepts the first Grammy of the television broadcast. The two teamed up for "Loyalty," which won the award for best rap/sung performance.

Lady Gaga performs during the show's first hour.

James Corden was the host for the second straight year.