Carrie Fisher wins Grammy posthumously

(CNN) Carrie Fisher was awarded her first Grammy on Sunday.

The actress won posthumously for best spoken word album for her audiobook recording of her 2016 memoir, "The Princess Diarist," which chronicled her experiences making the original "Star Wars."

Fisher beat out Neil deGrasse Tyson, Shelly Peiken, Bruce Springsteen, Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo in the category.

She was previously nominated for a Grammy in 2009 for her book, "Wishful Drinking."

