Seven survivors of missing ferry rescued after days adrift in Pacific

(CNN) Seven people who were on a ferry that went missing in the South Pacific a week ago were rescued Sunday, New Zealand authorities say.

The seven were spotted by a New Zealand Air Force Orion patrol plane as they floated in the open sea about 300 kilometers (186 miles) southeast of Nauru island, said Sandra Ford, spokeswoman of the New Zealand Rescue Coordination Center.

The plane directed a nearby fishing vessel to pick up the survivors, she said.

The seven were among 50 people aboard the inter-island ferry MV Butiraoi, which left the island of Nonouti in Kiribati on January 18, bound for Betio in the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa, according to the release.

Ford said the survivors included three adult females, a 14-year-old girl, and three adult males. The oldest of the group was 34, she said.

Read More