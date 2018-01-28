Militants attack military base in Kabul, Afghanistan

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Five militants targeted a military base in Kabul Monday, just two days after an attacker driving an ambulance packed with explosives killed more than 100 in the Afghan capital.

Monday's assault started before daybreak, at 5 a.m. local time, when an attacker detonated his suicide vest at the entrance of the military base, near the Marshal Fahim Military Academy in the west of Kabul, Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense told CNN.

The assault dragged on for five hours during which another suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest. Another two were killed by the Afghan National Army and one was detained alive, Waziri said.

Eleven Afghan army personnel were killed and a further 16 were wounded in the attack, he added. The wounded soldiers are being treated at hospital.

Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of an attack at the Marshal Fahim academy in Kabul, Afghanistan Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

Read More