Militants attack military base in Kabul, Afghanistan

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Five militants targeted a military base in Kabul Monday, just two days after an attacker driving an ambulance packed with explosives killed more than 100 in the Afghan capital.

Monday's assault started before daylight at 5 a.m. local time when a blast was detonated at the entrance of the military base, near the Marshal Fahim Military Academy in the west of Kabul, Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense told CNN.

The assault dragged on for five hours during which two suicide attackers detonated explosives. Another two were killed by the Afghan National Army and one was detained alive, Waziri said.

Five Afghan army personnel were killed and a further 10 were wounded in the attack, he added.

Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of an attack at the Marshal Fahim academy in Kabul, Afghanistan Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack through its media arm, the Amaq News Agency, but didn't provided any evidence to support the claim. The site reported "an immersive attack by the Islamic State fighters targeted the Military Academy in Kabul city."

Read More