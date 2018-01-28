Colombian police targeted with second bombing in two days

(CNN) A bombing targeted a police outpost in northern Colombia on Sunday for the second day in a row, a police official said.

Several people were injured from the blast in Soledad, a suburb of Barranquilla, a local police officer, who asked not to be identified, told CNN en Espanol.

The Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla tweeted a photo of the outpost with a caption vowing the department would not lower its guard in the face of the dawn attack.

The attack comes a day after another blast targeted a police station in the coastal city of Barranquilla, about 7 miles north of Soledad.

Más No bajaremos la guardia, fuerza a los compañeros y civil herido en el atentado realizado la madrugada de hoy al CAI de Soledad 2000. #NoNosVamosADejar pic.twitter.com/9UO9o6C8uO — BG. Mariano Botero C (@PoliciaBquilla) January 28, 2018

At least five Colombian police officers were killed and 42 others injured Saturday morning after a bomb was hurled at the station house, police said.

